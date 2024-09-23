Arab Finance: Al Khair River for Development Agricultural Investment and Environmental Services (KRDI) has fully paid off the credit facilities of EGP 5 million owed to Banque Misr, as per a filing.

The facilities were provided by the bank on August 27th, 2019, with a maturity date of July 1st, 2024.

Al Khair River is an EGX-listed company since December 29th, 2021, that operates in a number of major sectors, including land reclamation, provision of equipment and facilities to lands, and planting reclaimed lands using modern irrigation methods, in addition to livestock and poultry farming.

