Dubai – Ajman Bank registered net profits worth AED 74.92 million during the first half (H1) of 2022, compared to AED 61.88 million in H1-21.

Basic and diluted earnings per share (EPS) stood at AED 0.036 in H1-22, up from AED 0.029 in H1-21, according to the income statements.

Meanwhile, the bank’s net operating income plunged to AED 273.20 million in the January-June 2022 period, compared to AED 331.85 million during the same period a year earlier.

In the second quarter (Q2) of 2022, the net profits surged to AED 41 million from AED 30.55 million in Q2-21. The basic and diluted EPS rose to AED 0.020 in Q2-22 from AED 0.014 in the year-ago period.

The net operating income totalled AED 149.24 million in Q2-22, versus AED 165.48 million in Q2-21.

In 2021, the UAE-based lender generated AED 116.16 million in net profit, an annual hike of 117% from AED 53.40 million.

