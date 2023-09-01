Cairo – aiBANK has entered into a long-term partnership agreement with Visa to provide customers with a new integrated package of e-payment solutions, according to a press release.

The collaboration is part of aiBANK's objectives to boost financial inclusivity and drive the adoption of digital transactions in line with the directives of the Central Bank of Egypt (CBE) and the Financial Regulatory Authority (FRA).

aiBANK and Visa will join forces to secure advanced solutions aligned with the latest digital payment trends to encourage customers to adopt electronic payment methods across all segments.

This follows aiBANK's partnership with InstaPay earlier this year, which enabled clients to instantly transfer money between bank accounts, cards, and digital wallets using their mobile phones.

Sherif Nada, Chief of Retail, Branches Network at aiBANK, said: "This collaboration broadens our e-payment offering, aligning with aiBANK's goals to promote financial inclusion and digital innovation in the Egyptian banking sector.”

“Our intention is to expand our market presence in Egypt by introducing innovative banking products catering to various customer segments,” Nada added.

Malak Al-Baba, Visa Egypt’s Country Manager, indicated: "Our strategic partnership will introduce new solutions and enhance customer experiences, aligning with our shared vision to improve digital payment options and cultivate a convenient and secure environment for electronic transactions.”

“Visa is committed to supporting aiBANK through providing innovative and reliable solutions and exceptional benefits that facilitate a seamless transition for customers, making digital payments an intuitive and preferred choice,” Al-Baba concluded.

