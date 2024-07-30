ADIB Securities, a leading Sharia compliant brokerage firm in the UAE and a wholly owned subsidiary of Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank (ADIB), now allows trading in the US market as the first UAE Sharia-compliant broker. The newly updated trading platform, ADIBS Global, empowers investors with enhanced capabilities for Sharia-compliant trading of global stocks.

Today, with the unveiling of ADIBS Global, clients can access the New York Stock Exchange and Nasdaq directly through a single platform. The key features of the ADIBS Global Markets Platform include unparalleled access to the New York Stock Exchange and Nasdaq, direct integration across online, mobile, and voice platforms for seamless trading experiences, advanced trading tools tailored to enhance decision-making processes, and robust risk management capabilities.

Empowering clients

Khaled Kurdieh, General Manager at ADIB Securities, said: "The launch of ADIBS Global reaffirms our dedication to empowering clients by providing them with the essential resources for informed, Sharia-compliant investment decisions. With access to the world's largest financial markets and advanced trading tools, we are establishing a new benchmark for the trading journey.”

“Our latest platform is not just about trading; it's about enabling our clients to thrive in the global marketplace. ADIBS Global equips investors with advanced tools to mitigate risks and capitalise on opportunities, ultimately driving their financial success," he added.

