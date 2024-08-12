The Abu Dhabi-based investment management company Waha Capital has secured a $400 million revolving credit facility for a three-year term.

The facility can be increased up to $500 million and can have the maturity date extended by up to two years, according to a filing on the ADX on Monday.

Waha, which didn't disclose the terms of the loan, said the facility will be used to invest in "emerging growth opportunities".

Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank (ADCB), Emirates Islamic Bank (EIB), Commercial Bank of Dubai (CBD), and Gulf International Bank (GIB) participated in the syndicated facility.

(Writing by Brinda Darasha; editing by Daniel Luiz)

