Riyadh – Prefect Presentation for Commercial Services (2P Prefect Presentation) inked a new bank facility agreement with Alinma Bank at a total value of SAR 135 million.

2P Prefect Presentation obtained the loan on 2 June 2024 and it will be valid until 1 June 2025, according to a bourse statement.

The company will use the proceeds of the facility to finance newly awarded projects, as well as issuing letters of guarantee, letters of credit, and invoice financing.

Meanwhile, the facility agreement is secured by promissory notes to the amount of total facilities limit.

Last April, 2P Prefect Presentation signed a SAR 200.99 million contract for operating the Ministry of Health’s contact centres.

