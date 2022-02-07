The transformation of the investment industry powered by fintech innovation will come under the spotlight at a major Islamic finance forum in Bahrain this month.

Taking place under the patronage of the Central Bank of Bahrain (CBB), the third Islamic Finance Innovation Day (IFID) Forum on February 27 at the Gulf Hotel Bahrain Convention and Spa is lined up as a hybrid event.

CBB governor Rasheed Al Maraj will open the forum which will gather experts from the kingdom’s financial sector as well as fintech, regulatory and legal domains.

The event organiser FinMark Communications has announced Bahrain Islamic Bank (BisB) as the exclusive banking partner and the bank’s chief executive Hassan Jarrar will deliver a keynote address on the ‘Next phase of digital innovation’ during the forum.

It will be followed by a presentation titled ‘Fintech innovation in real estate investing’ by Anour Adham, co-founder and chief executive of CrowdToLive, a real estate equity funding provider regulated by the UK’s FCA.

The programme will also feature two high-level panel discussions addressing how new cutting-edge digital solutions are revolutionising the investment industry and the resulting challenges and opportunities.

The first panel will focus on the forum’s theme ‘How fintech innovation is transforming the investment industry,’ with participation from the CBB’s fintech and innovation unit director Yasmeen Al Sharaf, BisB group chief for digital transformation Maisa Shunnar and Mr Adham.

The discussion will be moderated by Vineeta Tan, managing editor and director at REDmoney Group, the forum’s media partner.

The second panel will look at ‘Fintech innovation and ecosystem and its legal developments,’ with participation from the Economic Development Board’s financial services head Yasmeen Al Saffar, BEYON Money chief executive and board member Roberto Mancone, and DLA Piper partner and Bahrain office head Mohamed Toorani.

The discussion will be moderated by Kal Subramanian, head of markets, KPMG in Bahrain.

