RIYADH — The Ministry of Industry and Mineral Resources has announced the issuance of new industrial licenses for aircraft maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) services in Saudi Arabia.

The announcement was made during the first edition of the Aerospace Connect Forum, held in Jeddah under the patronage of Minister of Industry and Mineral Resources Bandar Alkhorayef. The forum was organized by the National Industrial Development Center (NIDC).



The ministry stated that the newly introduced industrial licenses, launched in collaboration with the General Authority of Civil Aviation (GACA) and the General Authority for Military Industries (GAMI), cover various activities, including aircraft and drone maintenance and repair, navigational and electronic systems servicing, and comprehensive aircraft overhaul operations.



According to the ministry, these new licenses will allow investors to benefit from the advantages of industrial licensing, access government incentives and capabilities, and contribute to the development and localization of the Kingdom’s aviation industry — a key sector targeted in the National Industrial Strategy.

