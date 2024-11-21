Royal Jordanian will launch a new nonstop route starting mid-March 2025 between Queen Alia International Airport, Amman, and Washington Dulles International Airport, Washington, D.C. that will enhance connectivity between the Middle East and North America.

Operating twice weekly, on Tuesdays and Sundays, RJ’s Boeing 787 Dreamliner will be deployed on the new route.

This strategic addition to RJ’s network aims to strengthen ties between the two capital cities, supporting travel for government, business, tourism, and ethnic communities.

Royal Jordanian’s President/CEO Samer Majali said: “We are thrilled to introduce this new nonstop service between Amman and Washington, D.C.

“This route not only enhances our network connectivity but also underscores our dedication to fostering stronger ties between Jordan and the United States.

“We look forward to offering our passengers a superior travel experience and contributing to the economic and cultural exchange between our nations.

“This route is another step toward fulfilling our vision of being the airline of choice in the Levant for travelers seeking world-class services and convenience while fostering stronger ties in business, tourism, and cultural exchange.”

The Washington, D.C. route complements Royal Jordanian’s existing direct flights to Chicago O'Hare International Airport (ORD), New York’s John F. Kennedy International Airport (JFK) and Detroit Metropolitan Wayne County Airport (DTW). Together, these routes highlight RJ’s pivotal role in connecting the Levant with key cities across North America. –

