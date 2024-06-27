RIYADH — King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh was ranked first among the most accurate airports around the world in flight schedules in May this year. This is a qualitative achievement that represents the level of commitment at the capital’s airport.



This came during the global classification announced by Cirium Diio, the leader in the field of aviation analytics, based on a wide range of data and analyzes to improve the efficiency of trip planning, in a way that enhances the travelers’ experience by providing accurate and updated information about their flights.



The CEO of Riyadh Airports Company, Ayman Abu Ababa, confirmed that the achievement came as a result of the commitment of the airport and its partners to provide the highest level of operational services to achieve this honorable degree of performance.



He also pointed to the commitment of the company's employees to achieve the highest levels of excellence and commitment that the airport deserves, given its distinguished position as the most prominent gateway to introducing one of the most active regional capitals on the various economic, tourism, cultural and entertainment levels.



He affirmed that this distinction comes to achieve the goals of the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 and consolidate Saudi Arabia’s pioneering role in various sectors and several aspects of sustainable development.



King Khalid International Airport’s rise to first place as the most punctual airport in the world came after it was classified by Cirium Diio in third place last January, which reflects the rapid pace of development that the airport has achieved in its global ranking in just five months.

