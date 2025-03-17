Doha, Qatar: Qatar’s aviation industry continues to witness steady momentum as preliminary figures released by Qatar’s Civil Aviation Authority in the month of February 2025 registered a total of 4.189 million passengers. While this shows a robust volume of travellers, it represents a 4 percent decline compared to the same month in 2024.

Despite the decrease, the overall passenger number highlights the continued strength of Qatar’s aviation industry, particularly as it has consistently remained a hub for international flights, connecting travelers from across the globe. Qatar Airways, the state-owned flag carrier, remains a significant driver of this traffic, bolstering Qatar’s status as a central aviation hub in the Middle East.

However, the report also shows some areas of concern. The overall number of aircraft movements during February 2025 declined by 7 percent compared to the previous year. This amounted to 21,155 flight movements in February 2025, down from 22,737 in February 2024. This decrease could be attributed to various factors, including global economic uncertainties, fluctuations in demand, and the continuing impacts of international travel restrictions in some regions. However, the decline in aircraft movements doesn’t necessarily imply a downward trend in demand, as airlines may have consolidated flights to optimise operations.

In the air cargo and mail sector, Qatar experienced a drop, with a reported decline of 6.1 percent in February 2025. The data signals that the total air cargo and mail volume was 187,306 tonnes, compared to 199,368 tonnes in the same month the previous year. This decline reflects broader global trends in freight movement, which have been affected by disruptions in international supply chains, inflation, and a general slowdown in global trade. While cargo volumes are still significant, the dip is a sign that Qatar’s air cargo industry is not immune to the challenges faced by other markets, as per the report by the aviation authority.

Qatar’s aviation industry remains a key player on the global stage, demonstrating resilience amidst challenges. The country’s commitment to enhancing infrastructure, modernising its fleet, and expanding its network of international destinations positions it well for future growth. However, industry experts closely monitor the ongoing developments in passenger traffic, aircraft movements, and air cargo to gauge the full impact of global economic conditions on the sector in the months to come.

