Riyadh: Bilateral talks were held today between the civil aviation authorities of the State of Qatar and the State of Antigua and Barbuda during the meetings of the International Conference on Air Services Negotiations (ICAN 2023) in Riyadh, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

The talks resulted in the initial signing of an open skies air services agreement between the two countries, in addition to a memorandum of understanding (MoU) that allows the designated carriers to operate passenger and cargo flights in an unlimited number, and to enter into code-share arrangements between the designated airlines.

The agreement was signed by in charge of managing Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) Mohamed Faleh Al Hajri on the Qatari side and Chief Technical Adviser (Civil Aviation) at the Ministry of Tourism and Civil Aviation Brian Challenger on the Antigua and Barbuda side.

