Muscat: As part of its ongoing efforts to enhance institutional integration and promote the exchange of expertise among various entities, the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) has launched the second phase of its “Partnership” Program in Dhofar Governorate. This initiative builds on the first phase of the program, which achieved a positive impact in developing national competencies and strengthening collaborative work frameworks.

This step reflects the Authority’s commitment to establishing sustainable knowledge partnerships that contribute to improving institutional performance and developing human resources. The second phase includes a series of lectures and specialized workshops delivered by a distinguished group of national experts from various government, private, civil, military, and security institutions. The aim is to maximize the utilization of available capabilities and enhance institutional efficiency through effective collaboration mechanisms.

In this phase, the program focuses on key themes targeting the development of administrative and technical skills, as well as the exchange of best practices between institutions. This reflects the Authority’s dedication to fostering a culture of institutional partnership and achieving knowledge integration at the level of Dhofar Governorate.

It is worth noting that the “Partnership” Program is one of the CAA’s flagship initiatives, designed to span a series of interactive activities aimed at keeping pace with institutional development requirements and achieving a lasting positive impact within the government work environment.

