Muscat: Oman Air confirmed a 20 percent rise in bookings to Dhofar Governorate compared to last year after the Royal directives of His Majesty Sultan Haitham bin Tarik to provide direct support to the prices of fuel at Salalah Airport.

The ticket price between Muscat and Salalah has been fixed at OMR54 for citizens throughout the Khareef season. Adel bin Ahmed Al -Zadjali, the regional vice president of the Oman Aviation Commercial Affairs Department, said that after the HM directives, prices have been fixed for Omanis from June 15 to September 15, coinciding with the Khareef season in Dhofar.

The prices are OMR54 for adults, OMR36 for children and OMR10 for infant, provided that they are issued from the sales outlets or booked from the Oman Airlines website. These prices will be studied and evaluated, and the possibility of their extension will be studied after the Khareef season, he said.

Fixing ticket prices for citizens to Salalah will address the issue of high prices on the economy class that was witnessed in the past during the peak season, he said, adding it will contribute to strengthening of domestic tourism and support the movement of citizens between Muscat and Salalah.

He pointed out that the Oman Air will add - starting next July - 7 flights per day to Salalah, so that the total number will reach 11 flights per day, which can be increased in the event of more demand, indicating that these flights provide more than 1,782 seats per day on the fleet of Boeing 800-737 aircraft.

He explained that the Omani aviation is currently focusing on strengthening flights to Salalah in conjunction with the Khareef season and the rising demand for this destination.

After the study of a number of flights, the company found that several destinations were not currently witnessing high demand, therefore, some fights were directed to Salalah to meet the demand of travellers between Muscat and Salalah, especially during weekends and on official holidays.

Adel Al Zadjali confirmed that the company provides services and facilities to all travellers to various internal, regional and international destinations according to an integrated system, taking into account the travel procedures through the availability of 14 check-in counters at the Muscat International Airport and 12 check-in counters at Salalah Airport, in addition to two check-in counters for business class travellers.

He expressed hope that tourism during Khareef season will witness steep rise due to the exceptional atmosphere and moderate temperatures during this season in the Dhofar Governorate.

SalamAir flights

SalamAir, the fastest growing airline in the Sultanate of Oman has announced two direct flights weekly from Muscat to Fujairah in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), from July 12, 2023.

“SalamAir will operate direct flight from Muscat Airport to Fujairah on Mondays and Wednesdays from July 12, 2023,”

The statement added that bookings are available via SalamAir.com or 24272222.

