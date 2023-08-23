A key agreement with Sabre Corporation will enable leading Egyptian airline Nile Air to optimise its distribution strategy, offering passengers more choice and convenience when booking flights.

Under this multi-year distribution agreement, Nile Air will be promoting its content to thousands of travel agents on marketplace with the help of Sabre’s technology, starting this month (August).

This agreement with Sabre Corporation, a leading software and technology provider that powers the global travel industry, will further streamline Nile Air's operations, helping to ensure a smooth and efficient workflow.

"We're excited to reintroduce Nile Air to Sabre's system, providing technological solutions that enhance their operations and passenger experience," said Alessandro Ciancimino, Vice President Airline Distribution for Sabre in Europe, Middle East, and Africa.

"This collaboration reflects Sabre's commitment to supporting airlines in innovative ways to achieve their retailing goals. We strive for a sustainable distribution model benefiting all stakeholders in the travel chain, offering extensive content and seamless integration."

"Partnering with Sabre aligns perfectly with our retailing vision, enabling customers to access our content from anywhere and offering Sabre’s global agencies continued access to Nile Air content," stated Mohamed El Sherif, Chief Commercial Officer of Nile Air.

"Through this collaboration, we aim to provide our passengers with a seamless and personalised journey, from booking to post-travel feedback, enhancing passenger satisfaction and elevating our operational efficiency.

