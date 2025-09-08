Kuwait Airways has announced the resumption of its operations to Madrid, Spain, and Colombo, Sri Lanka, commencing October 26.

The company will operate three flights a week to Madrid on Wednesdays, Fridays, and Sundays.

It will also operate four flights a week to Colombo, scheduled for Wednesdays, Thursdays, Fridays, and Sundays.

Abdulmohsen Al-Fagaan, Kuwait Airways Chairman, stated: “Kuwait Airways is pleased to announce the resumption of its flights to Madrid, one of the most popular destinations among our valued passengers. Madrid is distinguished by its pleasant climate and rich blend of tourism, sports, heritage, and cultural attractions, including ancient archaeological sites that attract tourists.”

Al-Fagaan added: “The resumption of the Madrid route aligns with Kuwait Airways’ strategic plans and studies on the feasibility of these markets and destinations, as well as the extent of customer demand for them and their benefits to Kuwait Airways. The company continues to make steady progress toward diversifying its global network and launching new destinations.”

The company stated in a press release that Colombo is a key tourist destination for the national carrier’s passengers, and the decision to resume flights reflects its significance. -TradeArabia News Service

Copyright 2025 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

