Jazeera Airways, Kuwait’s leading low-cost carrier is offering 50% off on fares to all destinations across its network from July 28 to 31.

The special promotion, ‘Stamp More Memories!’ is valid for travel between August 1 and December 31 and applies to both one way as well as return flights.

Travellers from Kuwait can choose to fly direct to any of Jazeera’s 58 destinations across the Middle East, Central and South Asia, Africa, and Europe. This includes beautiful holiday destinations such as Prague, Tirana, Istanbul, Antalya, Trabzon, Batumi, Sharm El-Sheikh, and Amman.

Jazeera Airways gives travellers the opportunity to travel more frequently and make more memories, with a choice of multiple destinations to explore till the end of the year at half price. Travelers can take solo trips or join family and friends to discover Jazeera’s various destinations, the airline said.

Barathan Pasupathi, Chief Executive Officer of Jazeera Airways, highlighted: “Jazeera offers directs connectivity to several interesting destinations at affordable prices. Travellers from Kuwait and beyond, can now enjoy a further 50% discount when flying to cities across the Middle East, Central and South Asia, Africa, or Europe. We offer a variety of options for a leisurely family holiday, a fun weekend getaway, or a quick trip to catch up with family and friends. With a convenient transit through Jazeera Terminal 5, travelers from different countries in our network can also explore other destinations that Jazeera serves.”

To avail the 50% discount on published fares, the airline has provided a unique promo code ‘J950’ to be utilised when booking flights through the Jazeera website, mobile application or any other booking channels. Dates and seats are subject to availability. – TradeArabia News Service

