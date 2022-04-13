DUBAI: Flydubai, the Dubai-based airline, today announced that flights to Taif in Saudi Arabia will commence on 15th April with a daily service. This brings the number of destinations served by the carrier in the Kingdom to seven.

Ghaith Al Ghaith, Chief Executive Officer at flydubai, said, "We are pleased to see our network grow to offer more than 95 unique destinations. The network expansion has been supported by our growing fleet as we continue to take delivery of more aircraft over the next few months. We look forward to welcoming passengers back on our flights to Taif and thank the authorities for their continuous support."

flydubai has built a network of more than 95 destination in 50 countries served by a young fleet of 63 Boeing 737 aircraft. With the resumption of daily flights to Taif, flydubai’s network in Saudi Arabia has now grown to seven destinations, including AlUla, Dammam, Jeddah, Madinah, Riyadh and Yanbu.

flydubai’s passenger experience has been redesigned to enable travel in a safe environment that minimises crew and passenger contact and offers passengers confidence to travel at every step of their journey.

Flights from Terminal 2, Dubai International (DXB), to Taif International Airport (TIF), will operate daily.