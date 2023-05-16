ABU DHABI - Etihad Airways announced that it will fly to Osaka five times per week beginning 1st October 2023.

“We are delighted to introduce flights to Osaka for the first time,” said Antonoaldo Neves, Chief Executive Officer of Etihad Airways. “As one of the world’s most cosmopolitan cities, I know visitors will enjoy exploring its heritage and sampling some of Osaka’s renowned hospitality.

“Equally, the new route opens up Abu Dhabi to visitors from Osaka, and we look forward to welcoming guests to our vibrant home as well as giving them access to our growing, global network.”

The introduction of this route will support the growing trade and tourism ties between the countries and add to Etihad’s existing Tokyo service by providing another exciting gateway to the Land of the Rising Sun.

Known as the ‘Kitchen of Japan’, Osaka boasts a world-class culinary scene, with Michelin-starred restaurants and eclectic eateries offering delicacies such as takoyaki (octopus balls), okonomiyaki (savoury pancakes) and sushi.