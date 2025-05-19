Etihad Airways is launching non-stop flights to Charlotte, North Carolina, starting 4 May 2026. This marks the first airline from the region to fly directly to Charlotte, enhancing connectivity between the UAE and the US.

The service connects Abu Dhabi with one of America's most dynamic financial and cultural hubs, offering travellers greater access to Etihad's global network and the UAE capital's hospitality.

Charlotte becomes Etihad's sixth destination in the United States, joining New York, Chicago, Washington, Boston, and Atlanta.

The route will operate four times per week on Etihad's flagship Boeing 787 Dreamliner, offering award-winning service in both Business and Economy cabins.

Charlotte is a thriving centre for finance, technology, motorsport, and culture, home to major U.S. corporations and attracting millions of visitors annually.

With early morning departures and midday returns, Etihad's schedule ensures smooth onward connections via its global network.

Guests arriving in Charlotte as domestic passengers benefit from US Customs and Border Protection (CBP) Preclearance at Zayed International Airport in Abu Dhabi.

“Charlotte represents a strategic addition to our US network, unlocking direct access to one of the country’s most dynamic and fast-growing regions,” said Antonoaldo Neves, Chief Executive Officer, Etihad Airways. “We’re excited to be the first airline from our region to serve this market, and we look forward to connecting more travellers to Abu Dhabi and beyond.” -TradeArabia News Service

