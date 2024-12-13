Etihad Airways, the national airline of the UAE, welcomed 1.6 million guests in November, achieving a notable average passenger load factor of 88%.

Antonoaldo Neves, CEO of Etihad Airways, said: "Our passenger numbers in November saw sustained growth compared to the same period last year, highlighting our ongoing positive flightpath and maintaining our position as the fastest growing Middle East airline.

"Year-to-date, Etihad has welcomed approximately 17 million passengers, up more than 30% from the same period last year. Our consistently high passenger load factor in November at 88%, in what is traditionally a challenging month for airlines, is a testament to our unwavering commitment to customer service and operational excellence.

"Our exciting single-day announcement on November 25, of 10 additional new destinations for 2025, underscores our dedication to positive and sustainable expansion. Etihad is committed to providing customers with the routes and frequencies they need while bringing hundreds of thousands more visitors to Abu Dhabi."-

