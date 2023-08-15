Dubai-based Emirates Airline will operate an additional five-a-week service to London Heathrow starting from 31 October 2023 until 30 March 2024, to meet an increasing market demand.

Emirates currently serves London Heathrow with six daily A380 flights.

The additional flight will operate on Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Thursdays, Fridays, and Saturdays and will be served by Emirates’ wide-body Boeing 777-300ER aircraft, fitted in a three-class configuration split between First, Business and Economy classes, the airline said in a statement on its website.

Emirates flight EK41 will depart Dubai at 13:20hrs and arrive at London Heathrow at 17:20hrs, local time. The return flight, EK42, will depart London Heathrow at 20:15hrs and arrive in Dubai at 07:15hrs local time, the following day.

The airline currently serves the UK with 126 weekly flights.

