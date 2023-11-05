Dubai International Airport (DXB) is expected to record 85 million passengers by the end of the year following a significant increase in passenger traffic during the first half of 2023, a senior official said.

Ahmed Mahboob Musabih, Director General of Dubai Customs, CEO of Ports, Customs and Free Zone Corporation, said DXB reported 41.6 million passengers during H1.

The growth in passenger numbers calls for increased cooperation among relevant entities and strategic partners to support Dubai as a global tourism hub, he said.

He emphasised that Dubai Customs is keeping up with the outstanding performance of the tourism sector in Dubai by providing smart systems and skilled officers to facilitate travellers.

During a nighttime visit to Dubai International Airport Terminal 3, he stated the importance of early preparation to receive tourists and travellers during peak travel seasons and the Dubai Shopping Festival.

Khaled Ahmed, the Acting Director of Passenger Operations Department at Dubai Customs, said the department is committed to provide efficient and quality customs services to tourists and travellers during the winter tourism season. This is achieved through advanced inspection systems for luggage examination, developed by Dubai Customs, allowing inspectors to perform their tasks quickly and without causing delays or complications for travellers.

Khalifa bin Shahin, the Director of Terminal 3, reported that Dubai Customs handled over 16 million bags on more than 65,000 arriving flights at Dubai International Airport Terminal 3 in the first nine months of the current year. Inspectors have the expertise to expedite passenger movement while ensuring border security. They dealt with 504 cases during the same period, including both customs and criminal cases.

The efforts of Dubai Customs align with those of other government entities at Dubai airports to leave a positive impression on visitors from the moment they arrive, he said.

