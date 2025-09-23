Boeing has offered remedies in a bid to secure EU approval to buy back Spirit AeroSystems, the world's largest standalone aerostructures company, according to an update on the European Commission website.

Boeing announced the $4.7 billion acquisition in July last year that would also see Airbus take on the supplier's loss-making Europe-focused activities.

The Commission, which acts as the EU competition enforcer, extended its decision deadline for the deal to October 14.

It is expected to seek market feedback before deciding whether to accept Boeing's remedies or open a full-scale four-month-long investigation if it has serious concerns.

The UK antitrust authority cleared the deal unconditionally last month.

