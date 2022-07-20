Boeing and CAE, a leader in digital innovation providing training and mission support solutions, have signed an agreement to expand their collaboration and explore further teaming opportunities in global aerospace training

The memorandum leverages (MoU) the strengths, skills, and advanced technologies of Boeing and CAE with the intent to further enhance innovation and competition through potential joint-offerings.

Additionally, the memorandum of understanding MOU aims to advance mission readiness for defence customers worldwide operating Boeing military aircraft. Working together, Boeing and CAE are uniquely qualified to deliver outcome-based pilot training, aircrew ground school, in-service support, and instructor training at the point of need.

“Boeing and CAE share an unwavering commitment to deliver value through innovative training solutions that provide increased efficacy and reliability to our defence and commercial services customers,” said Stephanie Pope, president and CEO, Boeing Global Services. “This collaboration demonstrates the best of how governments and industry can collaborate to benefit customers worldwide.”

This collaboration amplifies a long-standing relationship spanning commercial and defence portfolios across the globe. CAE is an integral partner on the CH-47 Chinook program in Germany, has supported Boeing extensively with P-8 training solutions worldwide, and is a charter member of Team Poseidon in Boeing’s Canadian Multi-Mission Aircraft offering.

This MoU builds on the recent exclusive teaming agreement in Germany for Chinook, and continues joint efforts to deliver enhanced training offerings for Chinook in the UAE that support Emiratization efforts, as well as expanding P-8 solutions in Canada, Germany, and Norway.

“Our purpose is to prepare our military customers for safe and successful mission outcomes through advanced training and mission readiness,” said Daniel Gelston, president, CAE Defence & Security. “CAE and Boeing are leveraging our global training experience and aircraft expertise to expand solutions that support modernization and adaptability for the future of these platforms.”

The MoU expands Boeing and CAE international teaming and supplier networks to provide solutions that support both customer and regional development.

