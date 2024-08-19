Bahrain Mumtalakat Holding Company (Mumtalakat), the sovereign wealth fund of the Kingdom of Bahrain, announced today (August 18) a new board of directors for local portfolio company Gulf Air Group Holding under the chairmanship of Khalid Hussain Taqi.

The new board members are Shaikh Fahad bin Abdulrahman Al Khalifa; Sara Ahmed Buhiji; Fatema Bashar Al Hasan; Ali Moosa Shafiee; Tarek Abdulaziz Sultan; Charlie Foreman; Faisal Ali Al Jalahma and Alaa Abdulkhaleq Saeed.

Announcing the new board members, Mumtalakat said this aligns with its strategic priorities to proactively manage its portfolio and drive sustainable growth that supports the aviation industry's contribution to Bahrain's economic recovery.

Both the kingdom's national carrier Gulf Air and Bahrain Airport Company are companies under Gulf Air Group Holding.

Key facets of Mumtalakat's strategy include active asset management, strengthening board governance and generating stable financial returns, it stated.

The Bahrain sovereign wealth fund lauded the former chairman and board members for their exceptional service and contribution during their tenure.

In addition to this, Mumtalakat’s portfolio consists of over 50 companies, including some of the kingdom’s leading companies such as Alba, Batelco and National Bank of Bahrain. In addition, the fund includes direct international investments and co-investments managed by leading international funds.

