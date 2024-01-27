Airbus will build a helicopter assembly line in India with Indian conglomerate Tata, the European aircraft manufacturer said Friday.

The deal was announced during a two-day visit to India by French President Emmanuel Macron.

Airbus said the facility -- which will take two years to set up -- would be the first such operation to be run by a private group in India.

It will assemble and test the major components of the H125 Ecureuil helicopter, and deliver the helicopter to customers in India and neighbouring countries.

Airbus CEO Guillaume Faury said making the helicopter in India would "unlock the true potential of the helicopter market in the country".

The H125 is a light civilian helicopter which can transport up to six people.

In 2021, Airbus decided to set up an assembly line for C295 military transport aircraft in the western Indian state of Gujurat, also together with Tata.

Macron has pushed for greater French involvement in the Asia-Pacific at a time when Washington and its Western allies are courting India as a military and economic counterweight to China.