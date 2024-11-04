Air Arabia, the Middle East and North Africa’s first and largest low-cost carrier (LCC) operator, has announced the resumptions of its route from Sharjah to Yanbu in Saudi Arabia.

The service will further expand Air Arabia’s growing network in the Kingdom, reinforcing its commitment to providing accessible and reliable travel options across the region.

Starting from November 28, 2024, the non-stop flights will operate between Sharjah International Airport and Prince Abdul Mohsin Bin Abdulaziz International Airport, with a frequency of two flights a week.

Adel Al Ali, Group Chief Executive Officer, Air Arabia, commented, “We are glad to further expand our presence in the Saudi market from Sharjah. The resumption of this route underscores our commitment to providing travelers with convenient and affordable travel options. As we continue to grow our network in the Kingdom, we remain committed to supporting the development of tourism and business sectors, contributing to the regional economy, and offering new opportunities for our passengers across the Middle East and beyond.”.

With the addition of Yanbu, Air Arabia now operates 12 routes from Sharjah to Saudi Arabia, including Abha, Al-Jouf, Dammam, Gassim, Gizan, Hail, Jeddah, Medina, Riyadh, Tabuk, and Taif.