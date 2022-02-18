The event, which is being hosted by the oil firm, will focus on the theme “Fueling Global Recovery Through Sustainable Energy.”

It is the 14th edition of the oil and gas conference, which will see regional energy ministers, industry leaders, and governmental representatives descending on the Riyadh International Convention and Exhibition Center to discuss their views on industry topics and trends.

Other speakers from Aramco at the conference include President and CEO Amin H. Nasser; Chief Technology Officer Ahmad Al-Khowaiter; and Ashraf Al-Ghazzawi, the firm’s executive director for strategy and market analysis.

Ahead of the conference, Aramco will host a ministerial session and gala dinner on Feb. 20, with guests including the ministers of energy from Saudi Arabia and UAE, oil ministers from Kuwait, Bahrain and Iraq, and Egypt’s petroleum and mineral resources minister.

The conference will attract over 18,000 attendees from more than 70 countries, to tackle over 530 diverse topics.

It is a collaborative effort among the American Association of Petroleum Geologists, the European Association of Geoscientists and Engineers, the Society of Exploration Geophysicists and the Society of Petroleum Engineers.