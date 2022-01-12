Mubasher: Arab Ministers have witnessed the launch of the first digital platform for demands and offers of Arab industrial and mining products “APIP.Online”.

The digital platform aims to enhance intra-Arab trade of industrial and mining products and support supply and demand opportunities for these products.

Supported by the Arab Industrial Development, Standardisation, and Mining Organisation (AIDSMO), the platform will also open channels of communication between Arab industrial and mining production structures across various sectors.

The platform was introduced during the eighth Consultative Meeting of Arab Ministers for Mineral Resources, held on 11 January in Riyadh.

The meeting was convened on the sidelines of the first-ever Future Minerals Forum, being held on 11-13 January 2022 at King Abdulaziz International Conference Center in Saudi Arabia.