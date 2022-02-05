Al Hilal Bank, a subsidiary of ADCB Group, is reshaping the UAE banking landscape with the launch of Al Hilal, a lifestyle-focused super app that offers a wide range of banking and non-financial services tailored to families and their children.

Launched in tandem with a new visual identity for the organisation, which will now be known simply as Al Hilal, the platform is designed to provide a fresh customer experience. The app forms the core of Al Hilals new offering, combining access to financial products and services with a diverse digital marketplace, through a wide range of partnerships.

The Al Hilal super app allows customers to open current and saving accounts for themselves and their children, as well as manage payments and other banking services. Registration also opens the door to a wide choice of non-banking products and services, personalised to individual lifestyle preferences, along with the opportunity to earn loyalty rewards.

Khaldoon Khalifa Al Mubarak, chairman, ADCB Group, said: Since the establishment of Al Hilal Bank, it has been a progressive force in the economy and its innovation will ensure a continued central role in the nations future development. ADCBs acquisition of Al Hilal Bank in 2019 transformed the bank into a digitally driven organisation providing high quality Shariah-compliant products and services to individual customers.

This strategy is embodied in the rebirth of a new brand identity and the launch of a super app representing the vitality of the organisation, taking integrated financial and lifestyle offering to the next level. By deploying disruptive, cutting edge digital technology, and prioritising customer centricity and simplicity, Al Hilal will make strong progress in its strategic objective to expand its footprint and its customer base.

A major feature in the new proposition is a family finance function that uses gamification to encourage children to be financially responsible. The app employs a system of rewards designed to be used for schoolwork or chores, as well as incentives to save with age-specific settings, and debit cards with parental controls on online spending.