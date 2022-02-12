ADQ, an Abu Dhabi-based investment and holding company, has announced the Central Bank of the UAE has granted an in-principle approval to launch a new digital banking platform, which will be called Wio.

With its headquarters in Abu Dhabi, Wio will enhance the capital’s growing reputation as a global financial services center at the leading edge of digital banking.

Led by globally experienced FinTech experts, banking professionals and technology specialists, Wio will offer customers in the UAE a fully digital banking choice with tailored products and services to meet their lifestyles and needs.

Wio will soon launch a Beta version that will initially provide small and medium-sized businesses with an innovative, engaging customer-centric experience underpinned by security, transparency and convenience.

The total invested capital in Wio is AED2.3 billion plus in-kind contribution. The digital banking platform’s primary shareholders ADQ and Alpha Dhabi, one of the fast-growing investments holding companies in the Middle East, own a combined stake of 65%.

Additionally, Etisalat, one of the world’s leading telecom and tech conglomerates, holds 25%, and First Abu Dhabi Bank (FAB), one of the world’s largest and safest financial institutions, holds 10%.

On the new venture CEO Mohamed Hassan Alsuwaidi said: "As part of our efforts to future-proof Abu Dhabi’s economy, we are committed to enhancing the financial services sector. By delivering secure, transparent and seamless access to a cutting-edge, customer-centric digital banking platform, Wio’s unique business model will further strengthen the UAE’s digital economy that is already supported by robust infrastructure and progressive regulations."

Alpha Dhabi Managing Director and CEO Engineer Hamad Salem Mohamed Al Ameri said: "The upcoming launch of Wio will be significant for Abu Dhabi as it will help establish the emirate’s leadership in financial services in the digital age."

"Our AED 850 million investment in Wio is part of the strategy we announced last December to invest in promising sectors within and outside the UAE. Wio presents a strong investment opportunity for Alpha Dhabi, and we look forward to working together to support its growth," he added.