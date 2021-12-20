ArabFinance: Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank (ADCB) has opened its 46th branch at the Concorde Plaza Mall in the Fifth Settlement, the bank revealed in a statement.

This is the banks second branch in New Cairo, bringing its network to 46 branches in 22 governorates.

The inauguration ceremony was attended by Ihab El-Sewerky, Managing Director and CEO of ADCB, and Adel Hashem, Head of the Retail Banking Sector at the bank.

The branch is equipped with the latest means to ensure the comfort of customers, with a staff trained to provide a variety of products and services specifically designed to suit all customers needs.

Additionally, the bank plans to open five new branches in 2022.

The bank is also currently developing the ATM network using the latest technologies. The number of ATMs is expected to increase to 200 during 2022.

It is worth noting that the bank witnessed a significant increase in the number of users of its digital services, and the percentage of transfers and payments through digital channels increased by about 50% in September 2021.