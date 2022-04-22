Social media
Steven Morgan
Steven Morgan
Steven MorganCEO Middle East, Savills
Opinion

Year 2022 a period of ‘resilience, resurgence’

Steven MorganCEO Middle East, Savills
Read more

PICK OF THE DAY

CURRENCIES

Egypt’s pound exchange rate forecast to hit 21/$ by 2024-Capital Economics

Egypt’s pound exchange rate forecast to hit 21/$ by 2024-Capital Economics
Egypt’s pound exchange rate forecast to hit 21/$ by 2024-Capital Economics

INSIGHTS

Pumped-up dollar compounding global liquidity squeeze: Mike Dolan

Energy-hungry bitcoin moves into sights of U.S. environmental movement

Dollar's rally may be nearing 'tipping point' as Fed readies big hikes

Some investors tiptoe back into Treasuries, as hawkish Fed clouds outlook

N.Korea could ‘go small’ with tactical nukes if it resumes testing

LATEST VIDEO

Real Estate

Dubai office rents start to rise as employees return from remote work

Dubai office rents start to rise as employees return from remote work
Dubai office rents start to rise as employees return from remote work

LATEST NEWS

Nigeria's Dangote sees oil refinery commissioning next year

India's Reliance buys at least 15 mln barrels of Russian oil: traders

UAE announces 259 new COVID-19 cases, no deaths in last 24 hours

India says no pressure from UK's Johnson over India's stance on Russia's invasion

Russia says it plans full control of Donbas and southern Ukraine

SPONSORED CONTENT

FINANCIAL SERVICES

First Abu Dhabi Bank – Global Investment Outlook Q1 – Global Macro & Rates with Simon Ballard

First Abu Dhabi Bank – Global Investment Outlook Q1 – Global Macro & Rates with Simon Ballard
First Abu Dhabi Bank – Global Investment Outlook Q1 – Global Macro & Rates with Simon Ballard
FINANCIAL SERVICES

First Abu Dhabi Bank – GlO Q1 –Emerging markets and global stocks with Chris Langner

FINANCIAL SERVICES

First Abu Dhabi Bank – Global Investment Outlook Q1 – Oil & Africa with Glenn Wepener