Year 2022 a period of ‘resilience, resurgence’

WORLD
Middle East
Africa
Indian Sub-continent
China and Asia Pacific
UK and Europe
Americas
Russia
ECONOMY
Global
GCC
Africa
Levant
North Africa
ISLAMIC ECONOMY
Islamic Finance
Islamic Business
BUSINESS
Aviation
Banking & Insurance
Careers
Education
Energy
Fintech
Healthcare
Hospitality
Manufacturing
Real Estate
Retail & Consumer
Technology and Telecom
Transport and Logistics
Travel and Tourism
SMEs
Finance
Marketing
Technology
Legal
People
MARKETS
Commodities
Currencies
Equities
Fixed Income
WEALTH
Alternative Investments
Funds
Wealth Management
Sustainability
LEGAL
Crime and Security
Immigration
Policy
Regulations
LIFE
Culture
Entertainment
Food
Health
Leisure & Travel
Sports
OPINION
Business Insights
PROJECTS
BRI
Construction
Industry
Mining
Oil & Gas
Utilities
PRESS RELEASE
Companies News
Government News
People in the News
Research & Studies
Events and Conferences
Africa Press Releases
MULTIMEDIA
Galleries
Videos
GO
Social media
MENA - ENGLISH
MENA - ENGLISH
UAE - ENGLISH
KSA - ENGLISH
الشرْقُ الأوسَط
الإمارات
السعودية
WORLD
Middle East
Africa
Indian Sub-continent
China and Asia Pacific
UK and Europe
Americas
Russia
BUSINESS
Banking & Insurance
Careers
Education
Energy
Fintech
Manufacturing
Real Estate
Travel and Tourism
MARKETS
Commodities
Currencies
Equities
Fixed Income
ECONOMY
Global
GCC
Africa
Levant
North Africa
WEALTH
Alternative Investments
Funds
Wealth Management
Sustainability
ISLAMIC ECONOMY
Islamic Finance
Islamic Business
PROJECTS
BRI
Construction
Industry
Mining
Oil & Gas
Utilities
SMEs
Finance
Marketing
Technology
Legal
People
MULTIMEDIA
Galleries
Videos
PRESS RELEASE
Companies News
Government News
People in the News
Research & Studies
Events and Conferences
Africa Press Releases
Special Coverage
Russia-Ukraine Crisis
Hala Ramadan 2022
The Future of Cryptos
COVID-19 Updates
UAE Realty Market
Expo 2020: World Meets In Dubai
WORLD
Middle East
Africa
Indian Sub-continent
China and Asia Pacific
UK and Europe
Americas
Russia
ECONOMY
Global
GCC
Africa
Levant
North Africa
ISLAMIC ECONOMY
Islamic Finance
Islamic Business
BUSINESS
Aviation
Banking & Insurance
Careers
Education
Energy
Fintech
Healthcare
Hospitality
Manufacturing
Real Estate
Retail & Consumer
Technology and Telecom
Transport and Logistics
Travel and Tourism
SMEs
Finance
Marketing
Technology
Legal
People
MARKETS
Commodities
Currencies
Equities
Fixed Income
WEALTH
Alternative Investments
Funds
Wealth Management
Sustainability
OPINION
Business Insights
LEGAL
Crime and Security
Immigration
Policy
Regulations
LIFE
Culture
Entertainment
Food
Health
Leisure & Travel
Sports
PROJECTS
BRI
Construction
Industry
Mining
Oil & Gas
Utilities
PRESS RELEASE
Companies News
Government News
People in the News
Research & Studies
Events and Conferences
Africa Press Releases
MULTIMEDIA
Galleries
Videos
Social media
GO
Steven Morgan
CEO Middle East, Savills
Opinion
Year 2022 a period of ‘resilience, resurgence’
Steven Morgan
CEO Middle East, Savills
Read more
PICK OF THE DAY
CURRENCIES
Egypt’s pound exchange rate forecast to hit 21/$ by 2024-Capital Economics
INSIGHTS
Pumped-up dollar compounding global liquidity squeeze: Mike Dolan
Energy-hungry bitcoin moves into sights of U.S. environmental movement
Dollar's rally may be nearing 'tipping point' as Fed readies big hikes
Some investors tiptoe back into Treasuries, as hawkish Fed clouds outlook
N.Korea could ‘go small’ with tactical nukes if it resumes testing
LATEST VIDEO
Real Estate
Dubai office rents start to rise as employees return from remote work
LATEST NEWS
Nigeria's Dangote sees oil refinery commissioning next year
India's Reliance buys at least 15 mln barrels of Russian oil: traders
UAE announces 259 new COVID-19 cases, no deaths in last 24 hours
India says no pressure from UK's Johnson over India's stance on Russia's invasion
Russia says it plans full control of Donbas and southern Ukraine
SPONSORED CONTENT
FINANCIAL SERVICES
First Abu Dhabi Bank – Global Investment Outlook Q1 – Global Macro & Rates with Simon Ballard
FINANCIAL SERVICES
First Abu Dhabi Bank – GlO Q1 –Emerging markets and global stocks with Chris Langner
FINANCIAL SERVICES
First Abu Dhabi Bank – Global Investment Outlook Q1 – Oil & Africa with Glenn Wepener