Future of Finance – Here’s what lies ahead

Sipho ArntzenAnalyst at Julius Baer
Sipho Arntzen is a member of Bank Julius Baer’s Next Generation Research team, which strives to provide thought leading insights into the long-term structural trends which are shaping the world around us.
Sipho joined Julius Baer in 2021 as a thematic research analyst with a focus on digital disruption, particularity in the finance industry. Prior to that, he was with Goldman Sachs in London, where he was a member of the European energy equity research team.
He received his BSc in International Business Administration at the Rotterdam School of Management (Netherlands) in 2017 and MSc in Finance and Investments at the same institution in 2018.