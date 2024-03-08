NextGen wealth preservation

Samir AtitallahCEO of Mirabaud Middle East
With more than a decade of experience in financial services and luxury goods, Samir Atitallah combines vision and leadership with a comprehensive experience in areas such as strategy, finance, business development, communication and transformation. At the age of 35, Samir Atitallah assumed the role of CEO at Mirabaud (Middle East) Limited, making him the youngest CEO in Private Banking sector. Before assuming his current role, Samir served as Chief of Staff to CEO at Piaget, Richemont, and previously worked for Pictet Group in the Strategy department. Samir has graduated in 2012 from Ecole Polytechnique de Lausanne in Switzerland.