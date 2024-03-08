Social media
Samir Atitallah
Samir Atitallah
Samir Atitallah
CEO of Mirabaud Middle East

With more than a decade of experience in financial services and luxury goods, Samir Atitallah combines vision and leadership with a comprehensive experience in areas such as strategy, finance, business development, communication and transformation. At the age of 35, Samir Atitallah assumed the role of CEO at Mirabaud (Middle East) Limited, making him the youngest CEO in Private Banking sector. Before assuming his current role, Samir served as Chief of Staff to CEO at Piaget, Richemont, and previously worked for Pictet Group in the Strategy department. Samir has graduated in 2012 from Ecole Polytechnique de Lausanne in Switzerland.

NextGen wealth preservation

Hopes dim for Gaza truce before Ramadan as war enters sixth month

UAE: Schengen, UK visa slots fill up as residents begin summer vacation planning months in advance

CEPAs help UAE firms expand globally, says Al Saleh

Sheikh Hamdan reviews progress of housing project for citizens in Al Khawaneej

CEO interview: Riyadh’s King Abdullah Financial District is being ‘activated’ in 2024

VIDEO: UAE's F&B growth of $44bln by 2029 promises opportunities for startups

China’s flagship global infrastructure initiative is changing in the face of potent headwinds

Promomedia has successfully established its presence in Qatar

Unlocking potential – Dubai establishes itself as a fintech and investment hub

IFX EXPO Dubai 2024 set to showcase the traders arena and more this January

Explained: What it takes to build Dubai's 3D printing marvel 'The GateHouse'

The future of financial services talent

