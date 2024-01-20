A glimmering outlook: Gold promises to shine bright in 2024

Social media
Peter KinsellaGlobal Head of Forex Strategy, Union Bancaire Privée (UBP)

Peter Kinsella, who has over 14 years of experience in wealth management and investment banking, joined UBP in November 2018. 

Previously, he was Head of Emerging Market Research at Commerzbank, where he managed an international team covering all the key emerging market economies (Russia/CIS, EMEA, China and LatAm). Peter Kinsella has significant experience with advanced currency hedging and risk management techniques, gained from his position as FX and Derivatives Trader at Pioneer Investments/Amundi. 

Peter Kinsella holds two master’s degrees, one in economics from the London School of Economics (UK) and one in Law & Economics from the University of Bologna (Italy). 

