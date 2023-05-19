COP28 in Dubai: The landscape of climate commitments in the GCC

Omar ShaikhDirector and Co-founder of the Global Ethical Finance Initiative (GEFI)
Omar Shaikh is the Director and Co-founder of the Global Ethical Finance Initiative (GEFI).
A Chartered Accountant by profession, he specialises in ethical/responsible finance, Islamic finance and private equity. He has advised multiple governments and regulators on financial inclusion policy and for over 15 years has been a leading advocate for ethical and responsible finance. His background includes working with EY London where he was former Head of Islamic finance.
Omar launched Edinburgh Ethical Finance Round Table series, a platform that led to the inception of the Ethical Finance Hub and GEFI. Through his work he has established a number of initiatives, including the Ethical Finance Summit (a major conference), the finance for nature project with UNDP creating innovative financing structures for the SDGs and the interfaith Edinburgh Finance Declaration. GEFI has recently launched the Path to COP26 campaign, bringing together stakeholders to advance climate finance ahead of the crucial 2021 Glasgow summit.