Arab regional payment system to transform treasury landscape

Oliver Funck is Deutsche Banks Middle East & Africa (MEA) head of Global Transaction Banking (GTB) and of Trade Finance Financial Institutions, based in Dubai. He moved into this role in October 2018 and is a member of the banks Middle East & Africa executive committee.Funck has a long track record in banking in Emerging Markets. Prior to his current position, he was responsible for Deutsche Banks trade finance, cash management and foreign exchange business in Russia. Prior to that, he headed the banks trade finance business in Central and Eastern Europe.His 32-year career with Deutsche Bank led him from an apprenticeship to transaction banking-related operations and sales roles, credit risk and relationship management functions in Hamburg, Singapore, Frankfurt and Vienna.
