Social media
Nicholas Wright
Nicholas Wright
Nicholas WrightSales Director – MENA Region, Saxo Bank

Nicholas is an online trading industry veteran of 25 years, who is passionate about commercialising innovative and disruptive technology. Nicholas is responsible for building white-label partnerships. These collaborations are transforming banks and financial institutions across the region as they navigate ever-changing markets and regulatory systems. Nicholas’ current focus is on providing financial institutions with BaaS (Banking-as-a-Service), multi-asset execution, robo-advisory, digital channels and prime brokerage. Prior to his time at Saxo Bank, Nicholas successfully launched and led cutting-edge products, services and platforms for major brands including Bloomberg, Dresdner Kleinwort, Mubasher and Beltone.

Business Insights

How has Fintech survived the economic pressures prompted by the pandemic?

PICK OF THE DAY

FINANCIAL SERVICES

Infographics: How UAE's top banks performed in Q3 2022

Infographics: How UAE's top banks performed in Q3 2022
Infographics: How UAE's top banks performed in Q3 2022

THE BRI REPORT

CONSTRUCTION

China is reshaping the Belt and Road Initiative ahead of a post-pandemic era

China is reshaping the Belt and Road Initiative ahead of a post-pandemic era\n
China is reshaping the Belt and Road Initiative ahead of a post-pandemic era\n
INSIGHTS
1

Investors expand footprint in commodity trade finance as banks retreat

2

Malaysia's election ignores climate crisis as economy dominates

3

Trump is still Trump and that could be a problem for him in 2024

4

After FTX collapse, cryptocurrency sector fights back

5

Russia price cap could threaten India's oil supplies: Kemp

LATEST VIDEO

CRYPTOCURRENCY

Can crypto giant Binance save FTX?

Can crypto giant Binance save FTX?
Can crypto giant Binance save FTX?
LATEST NEWS
1

Mideast Stocks: Most Gulf markets retreat following blast in Poland

2

FTX founder Bankman-Fried sued in US court over yield-bearing crypto accounts

3

Dubai Police train hundreds of security guards to manage traffic

4

Poland missile relief dents dollar; stocks retreat

5

Red Bull driver rift adds spice to Abu Dhabi finale

SPONSORED CONTENT

INVESTMENT

A multi-sector approach to semiliquid private credit

A multi-sector approach to semiliquid private credit
A multi-sector approach to semiliquid private credit
ECONOMY

PIMCO cyclical outlook: Prevailing under pressure

PIMCO cyclical outlook: Prevailing under pressure
PIMCO cyclical outlook: Prevailing under pressure
FINTECH

iFX EXPO Dubai 2023 media partnership

iFX EXPO Dubai 2023 media partnership
iFX EXPO Dubai 2023 media partnership