How has Fintech survived the economic pressures prompted by the pandemic?

Nicholas WrightSales Director – MENA Region, Saxo Bank
Nicholas is an online trading industry veteran of 25 years, who is passionate about commercialising innovative and disruptive technology. Nicholas is responsible for building white-label partnerships. These collaborations are transforming banks and financial institutions across the region as they navigate ever-changing markets and regulatory systems. Nicholas’ current focus is on providing financial institutions with BaaS (Banking-as-a-Service), multi-asset execution, robo-advisory, digital channels and prime brokerage. Prior to his time at Saxo Bank, Nicholas successfully launched and led cutting-edge products, services and platforms for major brands including Bloomberg, Dresdner Kleinwort, Mubasher and Beltone.