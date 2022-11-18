In an era of mounting health risks, insurers must evolve, react, and adapt

Social media
Mufazzal KajijiChief Executive Officer, Zurich International Life

Mufazzal Kajiji is Chief Executive Officer of Zurich International Life (Zurich), part of Zurich Insurance Group. He is responsible for spearheading Zurich’s strategy in the Middle East region, aimed at diversifying the existing business verticals and delivering exceptional customer experience.

A banking and finance expert with over 25 years of experience, Mufazzal has held several leadership positions in wealth management and retail banking.

Prior to joining Zurich in June 2022, Mufazzal was Head of Mashreq Gold, Mashreq Bank’s wealth management practice. Before that, he was Head of Retail Banking at Noor Bank and held other senior positions with First Gulf Bank, Citibank, Standard Chartered and Alliance Capital (Bernstein).

