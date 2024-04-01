Social media
Magdi M. Amin is the Managing Partner of African Renaissance Partners, which backs early-stage ventures that use technology to solve development challenges such as access to finance, renewable energy, logistics, healthcare, and agricultural productivity in East Africa and the Horn.   

Prior to co-founding African Renaissance, Magdi was Senior Advisor to the Minister of Finance in the Transitional Government of Sudan 2000 to October 2021. He spent two decades with the World Bank and IFC, based in Bangkok, Addis Ababa, and Cairo in senior roles focused on private sector development, economics, and corporate strategy.     

Magdi is an Adjunct Professor at Johns Hopkins SAIS, teaching Responsible Digital Development, is on the Investment Committee of Co-Develop, which finances digital public infrastructure, and the Advisory Board of TIMEP. He holds degrees from Princeton and Johns Hopkins.   

East African cities: the world’s biggest impact investment opportunity?

