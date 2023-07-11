The new urban planning law bodes well for Dubai 2.0

Social media
Luke Remington
Luke Remington
Luke Remington, Managing Director, haus & haus Real Estate

Luke began his real estate career as a trainee aged just 17 in Pembrokeshire, Wales at the country’s leading estate agency. Within six years he was Sales Director at the company. In early 2012 he decided to expand his horizons in the global market by joining one of Dubai’s largest and most respected brokers, becoming a senior sales consultant and the company’s best newcomer at the annual awards. In 2013 – along with two business partners – Luke formed haus & haus Real Estate and has been integral to its success due to his in-depth managerial knowledge, hands-on leadership, and down-to-earth approach. 

