Kerim KotanIndustry Expert
Kerim Kotan, an investment banker with more than 20 years of transaction experience, has been a managing director of Pragma Corporate Finance since 2010. Pragma is an experienced investment banking advisory firm in Turkey with 83 closed Mergers & Acquisitions (M&A) and financing transactions. Prior to joining Pragma, Kotan had spearheaded the Turkish investment banking franchises at Standard Bank as co-head of M&A for two years, and at ABN AMRO Bank as the deputy head of investment banking for seven years. Kotan also serves on the boards of various Turkish and international firms.Kotan had graduated in the US from Cushing Academy in the US (91); Lehigh University (US) with a BSc. degree in Mech. Engr. (95); and Cornell University (US) with an MBA degree (97).
