Libya: What does the future hold?

Hatem LukhaiHead of Libya Desk, British Arab Commercial Bank (BACB)
Hatem Lukhai is the Head of the Libyan Coverage Team at British Arab Commercial Bank, responsible for managing relationships with financial institutions based in the core market of Libya. Lukhai was educated at the College of Economics and Politcs in Tripoli. A specialist in trade finance, notably handling letters of credit, Lukhai has over 15 years’ experience in the Libyan banking sector, at both BACB and the Libyan Foreign Bank.