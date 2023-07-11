The Middle East is prioritising ESG at the forefront, but what are the challenges?

Fadi Al ShihabiPartner and head of sustainability, KPMG Lower Gulf
Fadi Al Shihabi is a sustainability and ESG expert with more than 22 years of MENA region experience. His expertise includes ESG risks and opportunities, strategy development, stakeholder engagement, materiality and maturity assessments, reporting, social and environmental impact measurements, and assurance. Fadi supports public, private, and third sectors in ESG agenda development, while also assisting regulators in enhancing reporting guidelines like GRI, UNDP, and KSA MEP. He has served across sectors including finance, energy, telecom, mining, real estate, and retail.