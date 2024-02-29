Social media
Erik NorlandChief Economist and Executive Director CME Group

Erik Norland serves as Executive Director and Senior Economist of CME Group. He is responsible for generating economic analysis on global financial markets by identifying emerging trends, evaluating economic factors and forecasting their impact on CME Group and its customers. He also is one of CME Group’s spokespeople on global economic, financial, and geopolitical conditions.

Norland has more than 25 years of experience in the financial services industry working for investment banks, global macro hedge funds and exchange operators in New York, London and Paris.

Norland holds a bachelor’s degree in economics and political science from St. Mary’s College of Maryland and a master’s in statistics from Columbia University. He is a CFA Charterholder.

Global inflation, potential US downturn and China’s real estate woes: The top macro themes for 2024

