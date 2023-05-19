Social media
Dr. Azad Moopen
Dr. Azad Moopen
Dr. Azad MoopenFounder Chairman & Managing Director, Aster DM Healthcare

Padma Shri awardee Dr. Azad Moopen is the Founder Chairman and Managing Director of Aster DM Healthcare. Since its inception in 1987, the company has emerged into a global healthcare conglomerate with 828 facilities across seven countries. Dr. Moopen's initiatives have revolutionized healthcare delivery, ensuring accessibility for diverse income groups. A dedicated philanthropist, he has made substantial contributions through the Aster DM Foundation and Dr. Moopen Family Foundation. With 20% of his personal wealth allocated to philanthropy, he strives to create social change and assist those in need.

Climate-resilient healthcare systems - an urgent need for the world

China outperforms global markets in startup funding despite VC slowdown

VIDEO: UAE corporate tax will increase transparency, change company structures – KPMG CEO

Dark cloud over ChatGPT revolution: the cost

China's oil refiners made rare draw on crude stockpiles in April: Russell

World can't afford US-style home energy consumption habits: Maguire

U.S. refinery margins set to remain high: Kemp

What India's decision to scrap its 2000-rupee note means for its economy

China is reshaping the Belt and Road Initiative ahead of a post-pandemic era

VIDEO: UAE Corporate Tax: New update for resident, non-resident entrepreneurs

Germany's Scholz visits Korean DMZ, urges North Korea to stop missile tests

Heavy rains with thunder, lightning lash Abu Dhabi, light shower in parts of Dubai

UAE: 64 air quality monitoring systems reclassified by Ministry of Climate Change and Environment

UAE all set for Federal National Council elections

Perez shaves 29 seconds off 35 km race walk world record

HUAWEI Themes collaborates with HIPA: Turning photography into digital masterpieces in your pocket

Opportunistic credit: Weakening credit and tightening lending conditions drive compelling value

Culture, education and entertainment

On Growth Path: Nine Yards to award construction contracts for $544mln Abu Dhabi project shortly

