Climate-resilient healthcare systems - an urgent need for the world

Dr. Azad MoopenFounder Chairman & Managing Director, Aster DM Healthcare
Padma Shri awardee Dr. Azad Moopen is the Founder Chairman and Managing Director of Aster DM Healthcare. Since its inception in 1987, the company has emerged into a global healthcare conglomerate with 828 facilities across seven countries. Dr. Moopen's initiatives have revolutionized healthcare delivery, ensuring accessibility for diverse income groups. A dedicated philanthropist, he has made substantial contributions through the Aster DM Foundation and Dr. Moopen Family Foundation. With 20% of his personal wealth allocated to philanthropy, he strives to create social change and assist those in need.