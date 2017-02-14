Social media
Alain St.Ange is a former Seychelles Minister of Tourism, Civil Aviation, Ports and Marine and is running as a candidate to become the next Secretary General of the United Nations World Tourism OrganisationHe studied hotel management in Germany and tourism in France and held several positions in the hospitality field throughout Seychelles, the Channel Islands and Australia before entering politics.In 2012 he was named as the Minister of Tourism and Culture and the following year he was elected to the board of the United Nations World Tourism Organisation Executive Council.
My plan if I am elected Secretary General of the World Tourism Organisation, by the former Minister of Tourism for Seychelles

