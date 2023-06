The World Health Organization is preparing for increased spread of viral diseases like dengue, Zika and chikungunya due to the "very high probability" of the El Nino weather phenomenon in 2023 and 2024, the agency's director general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said on Wednesday.

